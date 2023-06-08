Burglar who dumped Range Rover in ditch handed “summary justice” after Derbyshire pub landlord owner tracked him down

Darren Catherall, 38, made a “full confession” when the miffed motorist – who had asked around following the home invasion – turned up at his doorstep.

Derby Crown Court heard how on October 9 last year the defendant “snuck in” to the landlord’s house on Clay Lane, Clay Cross, at 11pm.

Judge Martin Hurst described how Catherall then snatched a bag containing the homeowner’s car keys and wallet.

He told Catherall: “He didn’t realise until the next morning when his Range Rover was found in a ditch.

"He made local enquiries, he was a publican, and identified you as the person responsible, attended your home address and found the bag with the wallet and keys.

"You made a full confession at home – you were subjected to some degree of summary justice, however the court does not condone that.”

The court heard the pub landlord affected was forced to change the locks at all of his pubs.

While at the police station Catherall initially denied involvement – naming someone called “Smith” as the culprit.

However, Catherall, of Thanet Street, Clay Cross later admitted burglary and taking a motor vehicle without the owners consent.

Previously, he had 14 convictions for 21 offences including violence, driving matters, possession of drugs and criminal damage, the court heard.

