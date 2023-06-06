His Honour Judge Jonathan Bennett, speaking about the “brave” resident and recommending he be awarded £500 for his actions, said “if he had not done what he did there could have been a lot of fatalities”.

The rescuer, named during a Derby Crown Court hearing as “Mr Foster”, was out walking his dog when the fire broke out at retirement complex Park Court in Heanor, at around 11pm on August 5 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbour Andrew Pacey 51, had used Zippo lighter fluid to set fire to items in his living room when the “dam broke” during a mental health crisis leading up to the fire.

Rescuer Mr Foster was out walking his dog when the fire broke out at retirement complex Park Court in Heanor

A prosecutor described how Mr Foster and Pacey had argued earlier the same day – however when he noticed smoke coming from Pacey’s flat around 11pm he ran to help.

He said: “The sound of him kicking the door enabled Mr Pacey to find his way to the front door – at the time the property was inundated with smoke.

"Mr Pacey stumbled out, his face was black with smoke and the inside of the address was thick with the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mr Foster assisted Mr Pacey into the recovery position and began knocking on neighbours’ doors.

"It was 11pm and unsurprisingly all three surrounding flats were occupied – many of the residents were elderly with mobility issues.”

As Pacey was being treated for smoke inhalation he told police his mental health had declined with his mother’s death and problems with neighbours.

He admitted at the scene he had set the fire – which cause over £9,000 of damage – to kill himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Bennett told the court: “Mr Foster was extremely brave – not only with Mr Pacey but with other residents.

"I will recommend him for a High Sheriff award in the sum of £500.”

Jailing Pacey for 28 months, he told him: “It was good fortune that a neighbour saw the smoke and you and other residents were rescued.

"There were multiple residents and some were quite vulnerable – you indicated it was your intention to take your own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You were previously diagnosed with an unstable personality disorder and a mild intellectual disability.”