Exact time Chesterfield and Derbyshire can expect 28°C temperatures amid mini-heatwave

On Friday, July 8, residents can expect sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, with highs of 23°C.
Temperatures will be much the same on Saturday, July 9 – with more sun and a gentle breeze.
Sunday, July 10 will be the hottest day of the weekend, with the temperature predicted to hit 25°C.
The heat will continue to rise, however, with Monday, July 11 set to be the warmest day of this mini-heatwave. By 10.00am, temperatures will have already reached 21°C, and this will increase as the day goes on.
Between 2.00pm and 6.00pm, a high of 28°C is expected – accompanied by a gentle breeze.
On Tuesday, July 12, temperatures will reach 27°C, before a slightly cooler 24°C high over the following two days.
Between Friday, July 15 and Sunday, July 17, temperatures are once again set to hover between 27°C and 28°C, before cooling down the following week.