Exact time Chesterfield and Derbyshire can expect 28°C temperatures amid mini-heatwave

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are set to bask in a mini-heatwave over the coming days – with highs of 28°C expected.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:37 pm
On Friday, July 8, residents can expect sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, with highs of 23°C.

Temperatures will be much the same on Saturday, July 9 – with more sun and a gentle breeze.

Sunday, July 10 will be the hottest day of the weekend, with the temperature predicted to hit 25°C.

Chesterfield is set for lots of sun in the coming days.

The heat will continue to rise, however, with Monday, July 11 set to be the warmest day of this mini-heatwave. By 10.00am, temperatures will have already reached 21°C, and this will increase as the day goes on.

Between 2.00pm and 6.00pm, a high of 28°C is expected – accompanied by a gentle breeze.

On Tuesday, July 12, temperatures will reach 27°C, before a slightly cooler 24°C high over the following two days.

Between Friday, July 15 and Sunday, July 17, temperatures are once again set to hover between 27°C and 28°C, before cooling down the following week.

