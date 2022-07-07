Patients, staff and visitors asked to wear masks at Chesterfield Royal Hospital as Covid cases rise

On Wednesday, July 6, the Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust announced that colleagues, patients and visitors would be asked to wear a surgical face mask.

This covers all areas, including retail outlets, eating areas, meeting places and on corridors.

The trust said this decision was taken due to an increase in Covid cases in the community and a rise in hospital admissions.

A trust spokesperson said: “This is an immediate, hopefully temporary and precautionary measure, which we will hope to review at the earliest opportunity.”

They added that the move was in line with many trusts who have already made this change.

Mask stations have been reinstated – meaning surgical masks will be freely available at entrances and on wards/departments.

Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive, said: “This is a disappointing development, but it is important that we continue to keep the health and wellbeing of everybody as our top priority.