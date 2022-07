On Thursday, July 7, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver at the Owler Bar roundabout.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said the driver had been “caught using the peaks as a race track.”

Officers added that his “lack of control was in keeping with his expired licence”, and that “this was only going to end one way.”

The driver had his car confiscated by the police.