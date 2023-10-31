Emergency services issue flood warning for Chesterfield and Derbyshire as UK braces for Storm Ciarán to hit

Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents already battered by Storm Babet are being warned that another spell of severe bad weather could lead to further flooding.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) have warned Derbyshire residents as the country prepares for another major storm this week.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Are you prepared for Storm Ciarán? Many areas remain saturated and although there are no warnings for Derbyshire, the latest storm could still bring the risk of some localised flooding.”

The Met Office has reported that a deep area of low pressure, named as Storm Ciarán, will move into the UK from Wednesday evening. It will bring very strong winds and heavy rain overnight, lasting through Thursday.

Derbyshire residents are bieng warned of the risk of localised flooding during Storm Ciaran.

The heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas, with 20-25mm possibly falling widely, and the potential for 40-60mm of rainfall over higher ground. This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing a risk of flooding.