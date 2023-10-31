Emergency services issue flood warning for Chesterfield and Derbyshire as UK braces for Storm Ciarán to hit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) have warned Derbyshire residents as the country prepares for another major storm this week.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Are you prepared for Storm Ciarán? Many areas remain saturated and although there are no warnings for Derbyshire, the latest storm could still bring the risk of some localised flooding.”
The Met Office has reported that a deep area of low pressure, named as Storm Ciarán, will move into the UK from Wednesday evening. It will bring very strong winds and heavy rain overnight, lasting through Thursday.
The heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas, with 20-25mm possibly falling widely, and the potential for 40-60mm of rainfall over higher ground. This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing a risk of flooding.
READ THIS: Police appeal after burglary at Derbyshire home sees number of expensive items of jewellery stolen
Derbyshire is not currently subject to any weather warnings issued by the Met Office – with the worst of the storm forecast to hit the south-east and south-west of England.