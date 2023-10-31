Police appeal after burglary at Derbyshire home sees number of expensive items of jewellery stolen

Officers have launched an investigation after several expensive pieces of jewellery were stolen from a Derbyshire property.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Main Road, Hathersage – at around 7.00pm on Sunday, October 22.

Several items were taken, including: a Tri Gold Choke Necklace, Tri Gold Bracelet, Pearl Necklace, Two Gold Charm Bracelets, Raymond Weil Gents Watch, Waltham Gold Hunter Watch and a Gold Sovereign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other items taken include: a Gold Sovereign on Chain, Tiffany Gold/Silver Earring, Tiffany Silver Key on Chain and Tiffany Gold/Diamond Cross on Chain.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward

Officers are following several lines of enquiries. Anyone who was in the area at the time, those with CCTV footage or anyone who has been offered any of the items listed above are encouraged to come forward.

You can contact the force, quoting reference number 23000656851, via the force website using the online contact form or by calling 101