News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Police appeal after burglary at Derbyshire home sees number of expensive items of jewellery stolen

Officers have launched an investigation after several expensive pieces of jewellery were stolen from a Derbyshire property.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Oct 2023, 07:33 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 07:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Main Road, Hathersage – at around 7.00pm on Sunday, October 22.

Several items were taken, including: a Tri Gold Choke Necklace, Tri Gold Bracelet, Pearl Necklace, Two Gold Charm Bracelets, Raymond Weil Gents Watch, Waltham Gold Hunter Watch and a Gold Sovereign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other items taken include: a Gold Sovereign on Chain, Tiffany Gold/Silver Earring, Tiffany Silver Key on Chain and Tiffany Gold/Diamond Cross on Chain.

Most Popular
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forwardOfficers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward

Officers are following several lines of enquiries. Anyone who was in the area at the time, those with CCTV footage or anyone who has been offered any of the items listed above are encouraged to come forward.

READ THIS: Incident at property in Derbyshire town sees three men arrested as police descend on scene

You can contact the force, quoting reference number 23000656851, via the force website using the online contact form or by calling 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.