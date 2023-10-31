Police appeal after burglary at Derbyshire home sees number of expensive items of jewellery stolen
Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Main Road, Hathersage – at around 7.00pm on Sunday, October 22.
Several items were taken, including: a Tri Gold Choke Necklace, Tri Gold Bracelet, Pearl Necklace, Two Gold Charm Bracelets, Raymond Weil Gents Watch, Waltham Gold Hunter Watch and a Gold Sovereign.
Other items taken include: a Gold Sovereign on Chain, Tiffany Gold/Silver Earring, Tiffany Silver Key on Chain and Tiffany Gold/Diamond Cross on Chain.
Officers are following several lines of enquiries. Anyone who was in the area at the time, those with CCTV footage or anyone who has been offered any of the items listed above are encouraged to come forward.
You can contact the force, quoting reference number 23000656851, via the force website using the online contact form or by calling 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.