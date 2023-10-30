Incident at property in Derbyshire town sees three men arrested as police descend on scene

An incident in a Derbyshire town saw police arrest three men on suspicion of a number of offences.

Derbyshire Police are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred at a property in Lime Grove, Darley Dale – at around 1.15pm on Thursday, October 26.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a class B drug, and a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

They have all been released on bail as investigations continue.

Three men were taken into custody.

Anyone with any information on the burglary is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000664959:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101