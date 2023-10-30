Incident at property in Derbyshire town sees three men arrested as police descend on scene
Derbyshire Police are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred at a property in Lime Grove, Darley Dale – at around 1.15pm on Thursday, October 26.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a class B drug, and a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.
They have all been released on bail as investigations continue.
Anyone with any information on the burglary is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000664959:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.