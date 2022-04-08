Easter holiday weather forecast - warm spells and rain expected for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire
The Easter holiday looks to be mixed in terms of weather, with Chesterfield and North Derbyshire getting warmer but also facing rain showers.
According to the Met Office’s latest forecasts, temperatures in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are set to climb gradually from this weekend onwards.
There are, however, expected to be light showers next week that may cause some disruption to plans for the Easter holiday.
The full forecast for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire over the holiday is below:
Saturday, April 9:
Sunny start, changing to cloudy by midday, highs of 9°
Sunday, April 10:
Sunny start, changing to cloudy by late morning, highs of 11°
Monday, April 11:
Cloudy, changing to light rain by early evening, highs of 12°
Tuesday, April 12
Cloudy, changing to light showers by late morning, highs of 14°
Wednesday, April 13:
Overcast, changing to light showers in the afternoon, highs of 14°
Thursday, April 14:
Overcast, highs of 14°
According to the BBC, the weather between April 15 and 21 will be a mixture of light cloud and sunny intervals. Temperatures will reach between 14° and 17°.