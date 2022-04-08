Easter holiday weather forecast - warm spells and rain expected for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire

According to the Met Office’s latest forecasts, temperatures in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are set to climb gradually from this weekend onwards.

There are, however, expected to be light showers next week that may cause some disruption to plans for the Easter holiday.

The full forecast for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire over the holiday is below:

There will be some warm weather over the coming days, but spells of rain will hit Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

Saturday, April 9:

Sunny start, changing to cloudy by midday, highs of 9°

Sunday, April 10:

Sunny start, changing to cloudy by late morning, highs of 11°

Monday, April 11:

Cloudy, changing to light rain by early evening, highs of 12°

Tuesday, April 12

Cloudy, changing to light showers by late morning, highs of 14°

Wednesday, April 13:

Overcast, changing to light showers in the afternoon, highs of 14°

Thursday, April 14:

Overcast, highs of 14°