Police seize goods from doorstep pedlars 'trying their luck' in Derbyshire
Police seized goods from two door-to-door pedlars operating without a licence in Derbyshire.
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 7:07 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 7:22 pm
Officers revealed they had tracked down the salesmen earlier today in Bakewell.
A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said in a Facebook post: “Reports of males selling door to door. Two males from South Yorkshire area located at Lumford.
"Surprise, surprise they didn't have a pedlars certificate.
“All goods seized. Males reported for summons.”
Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said the men had been ‘trying their luck’.