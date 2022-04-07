Police seize goods from doorstep pedlars 'trying their luck' in Derbyshire

Police seized goods from two door-to-door pedlars operating without a licence in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 7:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 7:22 pm

Officers revealed they had tracked down the salesmen earlier today in Bakewell.

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said in a Facebook post: “Reports of males selling door to door. Two males from South Yorkshire area located at Lumford.

"Surprise, surprise they didn't have a pedlars certificate.

Police seized these goods from two door-to-door pedlars operating without a licence in Derbyshire.

“All goods seized. Males reported for summons.”

Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said the men had been ‘trying their luck’.