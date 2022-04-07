Chesterfield Royal Hospital has 'implemented changes' after tragic baby death

Bekki Hill, from Chesterfield, delivered her daughter Willow Grace stillborn at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on May 4, 2016.

The 43-year-old, fearing that something was wrong, had asked to be induced the day before and also the month prior, but her requests were reportedly declined with medics reassuring her that everything was fine despite repeated episodes of glucose in her urine.

After a three-year legal battle, Bekki has now settled her medical negligence claim against the hospital – but is yet to receive any acknowledgement of failings or an apology from the trust.

Bekki Hill and Willow Grace

The Derbyshire Times has reached out to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, which has revealed changes were made following the baby’s death.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Willow's family.

"We reviewed the tragic circumstances of her death in 2016 and recommendations made at that time are now embedded practice, together with further improvements and developments in line with current national best practice."

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

School cleaner Bekki said Willow Grace’s death has changed her forever.

She said: “I’m no longer the person I used to be. Losing a child makes you realise how fragile life is and it makes you more paranoid.

“If I hear of someone being pregnant, I can’t rest until I know their baby is safe. It’s been almost six years since Willow Grace’s death, and I still haven’t held a newborn girl as the memories are too raw.

“I don’t want any other family going through what I’ve been through. If it’s because of nature, it’s because of nature, but if it happens because someone simply didn’t listen to you – that’s not right. I wish I’d have spoken up more and refused to leave until I got what I wanted and knew I needed.”

Bekki, who set-up Willow’s Wish after her daughter’s death, which has so far raised more than £5,500 for stillbirth charities.

Lime Solicitors served a letter of claim in March 2019. The hospital responded four months later and denied all allegations.

Settlement was achieved this January – just three before the trial was due to take place.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has continued to maintain the denial of breach of duty throughout.

Bekki, who has two daughters aged 18 and 24, and a four-year-old son, said: “Willow Grace’s death was avoidable. Had I been induced when I asked, Willow Grace would still be with us.

“The NHS is wonderful and there are some amazing people working within it, but it can be mismanaged and the way it handles medical errors is disgraceful.

“All I wanted was an explanation and a promise to listen to other women to make sure what happened to Willow Grace doesn’t happen again. In order to get the truth, I had to sue, which should never, ever be the case. The hospital ran up unnecessary legal fees, when it should have simply given me the answers in the beginning.”