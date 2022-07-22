Spells of rain and cooler temperatures brought the heatwave to a shuddering halt earlier this week – with yellow thunderstorm warnings in place across the UK today as ‘slow-moving heavy showers’ draw in.

Luckily Derbyshire looks set to dodge the extreme weather and, despite more cloud and showers forecast over the next couple of days, there is hope for some sunshine on the horizon.

The Met Office long-range forecast predicts that whilst Sunday has the potential for brighter spells, showers are likely on Monday as rain moves across the county.

Will the sunshine return in Derbyshire for the school holidays?

But Tuesday will be dry and bright once again as winds ease - and this weather looks to remain into Wednesday, July 27.

The long-range forecast reads: “The beginning of this period will bring dry weather for many with clear and sunny spells, but still a few showers in places.

"Breezy in the northwest initially, but light winds elsewhere. Temperatures mostly near normal, but perhaps slightly cool in the north.

"Through the weekend and into the beginning of next week the north and northwest are likely to see some rain and showers, with strong winds returning. The rest of the UK will most likely remain mainly dry.

"Temperatures around normal throughout, but the potential for a warm or hot spell in the south. Towards the end of the period the drier weather may extend from the south to cover much of the UK.”

However, the Met Office says ‘confidence is low’ for the weather as we head into August.

"The most likely scenario is for changeable conditions to develop, but still with a lot of dry weather at times,” forecasters said.

"Temperatures perhaps slightly above average, especially in the southeast where it may be hot at times, but nothing exceptional for the time of year."

They added: “It’s common at this time of the year for mainland Europe to be hot, sometimes this hot air can be drawn up across southern parts of the UK.

"Our meteorologists are always monitoring this potential during the summer months and will highlight anything that becomes unusual if necessary.”