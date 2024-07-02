Derbyshire weather: When will summer finally return and sunny weather remain across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District?
and live on Freeview channel 276
With the summer holidays fast approaching, Derbyshire residents will be hoping for a prolonged spell of sunshine to replace the current unpredictable weather.
According to the long term forecasts from Accuweather, however, conditions are set to continue to change frequently over the coming weeks and months.
In Chesterfield, July will bring a mixture of sunny, cloudy and rainy weather. Highs will range between 16° and 23°, but no sustained spells of good weather are expected at present.
Conditions are set to remain much the same across August, with stormy weather also being forecast at several points throughout the month.
This mixture of sun, rain and cloud is also set to arrive across the Peak District in July. Temperatures will peak between 16° and 23° again, before August brings a similar forecast to that for Chesterfield.
For those hoping that other parts of the county might fare better on the weather front, the forecast for Chesterfield and the Peak District is mirrored for the likes of Belper, Alfreton and Matlock.
While the forecast could improve as July goes on, the current outlook does not offer much hope for a continued hot spell this summer – wherever you live across Derbyshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.