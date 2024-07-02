Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer weather forecast for Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District is here.

With the summer holidays fast approaching, Derbyshire residents will be hoping for a prolonged spell of sunshine to replace the current unpredictable weather.

According to the long term forecasts from Accuweather, however, conditions are set to continue to change frequently over the coming weeks and months.

In Chesterfield, July will bring a mixture of sunny, cloudy and rainy weather. Highs will range between 16° and 23°, but no sustained spells of good weather are expected at present.

Derbyshire residents will be hoping for sunny weather this summer.

Conditions are set to remain much the same across August, with stormy weather also being forecast at several points throughout the month.

This mixture of sun, rain and cloud is also set to arrive across the Peak District in July. Temperatures will peak between 16° and 23° again, before August brings a similar forecast to that for Chesterfield.

For those hoping that other parts of the county might fare better on the weather front, the forecast for Chesterfield and the Peak District is mirrored for the likes of Belper, Alfreton and Matlock.

