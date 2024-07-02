Drugs raid on home in Derbyshire sees police uncover “significant amount” of narcotics
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Monday, July 1, officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in Clowne.
A police spokesperson said: “The team have acted on intelligence received and found a significant amount of Class B drugs, with an adult male being interviewed. Enquiries are ongoing.
“Tackling drug-related activity has been highlighted as a neighbourhood priority for the people in Clowne. We would like to reassure people that we will act robustly upon any information relating to drug dealing.
“We will continue to execute warrants and take action against those that look to blight our communities.”