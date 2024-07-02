Drugs raid on home in Derbyshire sees police uncover “significant amount” of narcotics

By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:27 BST
Derbyshire Police raided a house yesterday and uncovered a “significant amount” of drugs.

On Monday, July 1, officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in Clowne.

A police spokesperson said: “The team have acted on intelligence received and found a significant amount of Class B drugs, with an adult male being interviewed. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Tackling drug-related activity has been highlighted as a neighbourhood priority for the people in Clowne. We would like to reassure people that we will act robustly upon any information relating to drug dealing.

“We will continue to execute warrants and take action against those that look to blight our communities.”