Drugs raid on home in Derbyshire sees police uncover “significant amount” of narcotics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police raided a house yesterday and uncovered a “significant amount” of drugs.

On Monday, July 1, officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in Clowne.

A police spokesperson said: “The team have acted on intelligence received and found a significant amount of Class B drugs, with an adult male being interviewed. Enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tackling drug-related activity has been highlighted as a neighbourhood priority for the people in Clowne. We would like to reassure people that we will act robustly upon any information relating to drug dealing.