Derbyshire weather: Three flood warnings remain in place for Chesterfield and Renishaw this morning – with further alerts for Duffield, Ambergate, Ilkeston, Bakewell and more
Environment Agency flood warnings are still active for the River Rother and Smithy Brook at Renishaw, the River Rother at Tapton, and the River Whitting at Old Whittington and Sheepbridge – including Barlow Brook.
Updates from the Environment Agency are expected by 9.00am this morning. A series of flood alerts are also in place across Derbyshire.
The full list of flood alerts can be found below:
Bottle Brook in Derbyshire.
Lower Derwent in Derbyshire.
Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire.
Lower River Rother from Renishaw to Rotherham.
River Amber in Ambergate.
River Ecclesbourne near Duffield.
River Erewash near Pinxton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston.
River Trent at Willington.
River Wye near Ashford and Bakewell, and the A6 at Buxton.
Tributaries of the Rivers Derwent, Wye and Noe in North Derbyshire – including Grinds Brook, Peakshole Water, Bradwell Brook, Stoke Brook, Bar Brook, Tideswell Brook, Warney Brook, Bentley Brook, Via Gellia and Lea Brook.
Tributaries to the River Derwent and River Trent in South Derbyshire, including Black Brook, Coppice Brook, Markeaton Brook, Chaddeston Brook, Wilne Drain, Cuttle Brook, Doles Brook, Ramsley Brook and Carr Brook.
Upper Dove near Carsington Dam.
River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.
