Derbyshire residents were warned by the Met Office of impending snow and ice this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Derbyshire this week. A warning for ice and snow is active for 24 hours on Tuesday, January 16 – before another snow warning is in place for 48 hours between Wednesday, January 17 and Thursday, January 18.

Snow showers will continue to feed inland early on Tuesday morning across northern and western Scotland, parts of Wales and northwest England – where 2-5cm of snow is possible over a few hours in some places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the day, an area of more organised rain, sleet and snow is likely to move east, with further showers following. There is still some uncertainty in the track of more prolonged snow, and it is possible that at lower elevations across Wales and northern England, this could turn to rain for a time.

The Met Office has warned that snow could be on its way this week.

There is, however, a chance that some places could see between 5-20cm of snow, particularly across the northern half of Scotland and over higher ground elsewhere.

The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will be across northern Scotland during Wednesday morning, before developing across parts of southwest Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and Wales later in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad