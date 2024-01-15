Man pronounced dead after being discovered unconscious at a property in Derbyshire

Police say that a man who was found unconscious at a property in Derbyshire was later pronounced dead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers closed a road around the scene after being called to Wood Street, in Ilkeston, at about 11.40pm on Saturday night, following concerns for the welfare of a man in an address.

They found a man unconscious and he was treated at the scene but later pronounced dead. The road was closed while investigations into the circumstances were carried out.