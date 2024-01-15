Man pronounced dead after being discovered unconscious at a property in Derbyshire
Police say that a man who was found unconscious at a property in Derbyshire was later pronounced dead
Officers closed a road around the scene after being called to Wood Street, in Ilkeston, at about 11.40pm on Saturday night, following concerns for the welfare of a man in an address.
They found a man unconscious and he was treated at the scene but later pronounced dead. The road was closed while investigations into the circumstances were carried out.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.