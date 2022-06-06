Derbyshire weather: Met Office predicts more unsettled weather for week ahead as Jubilee celebrations end

The Met Office has predicted changeable weather today (Monday, June 6), with rain forecast in many parts of Derbyshire and overcast skies for much of the day.

But some areas can expect brighter weather by mid-afternoon as the sun emerges from behind the clouds bringing drier conditions.

Chesterfield will see any morning drizzle clear, although it will stay overcast until 7pm when the clouds will become less heavy. Maximum temperature will be 14°.

The Met Office predicts sunny spells and showers for the week ahead in Derbyshire

Lighter clouds for other areas such as Buxton today, with the overcast conditions easing from 6pm but remaining cloud. Temperatures reaching a maximum of 12°.

The cloud will continue to break across Derbyshire throughout the evening, leaving a dry night with partly cloudy skies.

It will be dry and largely bright through the morning on Tuesday, with cloud increasing by the afternoon along with warm sunny intervals and a few, well scattered showers.

On Wednesday, early cloud and rain will clear to bring a mix of sunshine and heavy showers. Bright spells and isolated showers on Thursday and Friday.

Over the weekend in the east and southeast areas of the East Midlands, winds should ease, and the generally drier weather is expected to continue although some showers are still possible at times.

Other parts of England are forecast by the Met Office to experience thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the week as a low-pressure system arrives in the west.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Adam Thornhill said: “The low-pressure on Wednesday will bring showers to most areas of the UK, but the heaviest, slow-moving downpours are expected in northern areas, including Northern Ireland, with a chance of associated thunder and lightning.

"Although rainfall amounts are still open to some uncertainty, there’s a chance some areas in the north could see in excess of 20mm of rain within a three-hour period.

“This will largely break up later in the day on Wednesday, leaving behind just a few showers by the late evening.”

The unsettled theme later this week comes as the remnants of Ex-Tropical Storm Alex, which brought heavy rain to southern Florida in recent days, track to the northwest of the UK from the Atlantic bringing with it some high winds and rain, albeit to a much lesser extent than was seen in America.

Adam continued: “By the time Ex-Tropical Storm Alex gets near UK shores, it will have transitioned into a mature Atlantic low. Although it will have lost much of its strength, it will bring some unseasonably strong winds across the UK – especially to the northwest on Thursday and Friday.