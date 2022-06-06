Investigation finds north Derbyshire church fire was started deliberately

An investigation into the cause of a fire at a derelict church in north Derbyshire has concluded it was started deliberately.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:57 am

Firefighters were called to the disused building on Chesterfield Road in Eckington at around 7.41pm on Friday, June 3.

Crews from Chesterfield with the aerial ladder platform were in attendance alongside those from Dronfield, Clay Cross, Staveley and Long Eaton with the command support unit.

Further assistance came from South Yorkshire’s Lowedges and Birley fire stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at a derelict church in Eckington on Friday (June 3)

Detective Constable Ian Niven of Derbyshire Constabulary said: “A joint investigation with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has led us to believe that the blaze at the derelict church was started deliberately.

Read More

Read More
Blind man “left in limbo” as Chesterfield taxi driver turns away guide dog

“We would like to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who saw suspicious activity to come forward. In particular, we want to know if anyone saw people accessing the building or the grounds from around 7pm onwards on Friday, May 3.”

Contact Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference 22*318003.

Fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at a derelict church in Eckington on Friday (June 3)

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.