Investigation finds north Derbyshire church fire was started deliberately

Firefighters were called to the disused building on Chesterfield Road in Eckington at around 7.41pm on Friday, June 3.

Crews from Chesterfield with the aerial ladder platform were in attendance alongside those from Dronfield, Clay Cross, Staveley and Long Eaton with the command support unit.

Further assistance came from South Yorkshire’s Lowedges and Birley fire stations.

Fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at a derelict church in Eckington on Friday (June 3)

Detective Constable Ian Niven of Derbyshire Constabulary said: “A joint investigation with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has led us to believe that the blaze at the derelict church was started deliberately.

“We would like to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who saw suspicious activity to come forward. In particular, we want to know if anyone saw people accessing the building or the grounds from around 7pm onwards on Friday, May 3.”

Contact Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference 22*318003.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.