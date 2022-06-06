Fire investigation launched into cause of large church blaze in north Derbyshire

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a large fire at a derelict church in north Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 6th June 2022, 9:40 am

Firefighters were called to the fire in Chesterfield Road, Eckington, at around 7.41pm on Friday, June 3.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes while others were told to keep their windows shut due to the smoke from the blaze.

Crews from Chesterfield attended with an aerial ladder platform (ALP) alongside those from Dronfield, Clay Cross and Staveley.

Fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at a derelict church in Eckington on Friday (June 3)

A command support unit from Long Eaton was also in attendance alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Lowedges and Birley.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service returned to the scene on Sunday for a joint investigation with police.

Results of the probe are yet to be announced by the service.

