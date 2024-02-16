News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire weather: Met Office issues weather warning as Derbyshire braces for heavy rain – with flood alert also active

Residents were warned that Derbyshire is set to be hit by heavy rain this weekend – with a flood alert already issued in one part of the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain between 3.00pm on Saturday, February 17 and 6.00pm on Sunday, February 18.

An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office said that flooding of some homes and businesses is likely, and that bus and train services will probably be impacted – with journey times taking longer due to spray and flooding on some routes.

Most Popular
The Met Office has warned that heavy rain is set to arrive in Derbyshire over the weekend.The Met Office has warned that heavy rain is set to arrive in Derbyshire over the weekend.
The Met Office has warned that heavy rain is set to arrive in Derbyshire over the weekend.

READ THIS: Man arrested by armed police after threatening staff with knife during robbery at Derbyshire Sainsbury’s store

A flood alert has been activated by the Environment Agency for the River Trent and its tributaries in the south of Derbyshire – from Newton Solney to Castle Donington.

Related topics:Met OfficeDerbyshireResidentsEnvironment Agency