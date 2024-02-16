Derbyshire weather: Met Office issues weather warning as Derbyshire braces for heavy rain – with flood alert also active
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain between 3.00pm on Saturday, February 17 and 6.00pm on Sunday, February 18.
An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.
The Met Office said that flooding of some homes and businesses is likely, and that bus and train services will probably be impacted – with journey times taking longer due to spray and flooding on some routes.
A flood alert has been activated by the Environment Agency for the River Trent and its tributaries in the south of Derbyshire – from Newton Solney to Castle Donington.