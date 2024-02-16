Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain between 3.00pm on Saturday, February 17 and 6.00pm on Sunday, February 18.

An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said that flooding of some homes and businesses is likely, and that bus and train services will probably be impacted – with journey times taking longer due to spray and flooding on some routes.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain is set to arrive in Derbyshire over the weekend.