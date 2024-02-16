Man arrested by armed police after threatening staff with knife during robbery at Derbyshire Sainsbury’s store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had entered the Sainsbury’s shop in High Street, Newhall, at around 9.15pm on Wednesday 14 February – when he threatened staff with a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.

He left the shop with a substantial amount of cash and cigarettes. Nobody was physically hurt.

Local officers arrived a short time later and, after information about a possible suspect was gathered, armed officers conducted a search of a property in Oversetts Road – where a man was arrested shortly after on suspicion of armed robbery.

A man was taken into custody after the incident.