Man arrested by armed police after threatening staff with knife during robbery at Derbyshire Sainsbury’s store

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Sainsbury’s shop in a Derbyshire village.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:35 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had entered the Sainsbury’s shop in High Street, Newhall, at around 9.15pm on Wednesday 14 February – when he threatened staff with a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.

He left the shop with a substantial amount of cash and cigarettes. Nobody was physically hurt.

Local officers arrived a short time later and, after information about a possible suspect was gathered, armed officers conducted a search of a property in Oversetts Road – where a man was arrested shortly after on suspicion of armed robbery.

A man was taken into custody after the incident.

The man, who is in his 30s and from the town, remains in police custody.