If you’re looking for a scenic weekend getaway with plenty to do, Derbyshire and the Peak District should be at the very top of your list when it comes to potential destinations.

The area is full of great pubs and restaurants, as well as brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

If you can’t decide where to go, we’ve complied a list of 66 of the county’s most popular spots – making it easy to find a part of the region that will be ideal for you.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

The George, Hathersage The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its "warm and cosy rooms."

Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their "relaxing spa" and "amazing staff."