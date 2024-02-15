News you can trust since 1855
Plan your holiday or weekend break across Derbyshire and the Peak District with 66 of the best country pubs, restaurants, hotels and places to stay – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular pubs, restaurants and places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a weekend break.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

If you’re looking for a scenic weekend getaway with plenty to do, Derbyshire and the Peak District should be at the very top of your list when it comes to potential destinations.

The area is full of great pubs and restaurants, as well as brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

If you can’t decide where to go, we’ve complied a list of 66 of the county’s most popular spots – making it easy to find a part of the region that will be ideal for you.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some Derbyshire and the Peak District’s best restaurants, hotels and pubs.

1. Hotels, pubs and restaurants

Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”

2. The George, Hathersage

Photo: Google

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”

3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

Photo: Google

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”

4. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

Photo: Google

