37 things to do and places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District over half term – including remarkable attractions, fascinating museums, hidden gems and scenic walks

These are some of the best things to do across Derbyshire and the Peak Distirct over half term.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Feb 2024, 13:02 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time during the half term break – whether you’re looking for impressive views, great walking routes or some of the county’s more unusual attractions.

These are 37 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your list – is there anywhere else we need to add?

These are some of the places you should visit across the county during half term.

1. Half term inspiration

These are some of the places you should visit across the county during half term. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

2. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

3. Osmaston Sawmill

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

Repton is the perfect place for anyone looking to delve into Britain’s medieval history. It was once the capital of the kingdom of Mercia, and notable landmarks include St Wystan's Church - where visitors will find an 8th century crypt built as a mausoleum for Mercian royals.

4. Repton - capital of medieval Mercia

Repton is the perfect place for anyone looking to delve into Britain’s medieval history. It was once the capital of the kingdom of Mercia, and notable landmarks include St Wystan's Church - where visitors will find an 8th century crypt built as a mausoleum for Mercian royals. Photo: Google

