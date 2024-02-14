News you can trust since 1855
21 of the best places for afternoon tea across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, based on Google reviews – perfect for Mother’s Day 2024

These are some of the best places offering afternoon tea across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal to visit for Mother’s Day.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:54 GMT

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and there are few better ways to celebrate than by heading out for a spot of afternoon tea.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of great places for afternoon tea – and these are 21 of the best, according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places for afternoon tea across the county.

1. Afternoon tea

These are some of the best places for afternoon tea across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.5/5 rating based on 237 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a “great afternoon tea.”

2. Vintage Tea Rooms, Chesterfield

Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.5/5 rating based on 237 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a “great afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre

No10 has a 4.5/5 rating based on 412 Google reviews - earning praise for their “fantastic afternoon tea.”

3. No10, Chesterfield

No10 has a 4.5/5 rating based on 412 Google reviews - earning praise for their “fantastic afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Northern Tea Merchants has a 4.6/5 rating based on 291 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “excellent afternoon tea” and “friendly staff.”

4. Northern Tea Merchants, Brampton

Northern Tea Merchants has a 4.6/5 rating based on 291 Google reviews - earning plaudits for their “excellent afternoon tea” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

