Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and there are few better ways to celebrate than by heading out for a spot of afternoon tea.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of great places for afternoon tea – and these are 21 of the best, according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Afternoon tea These are some of the best places for afternoon tea across the county.

2 . Vintage Tea Rooms, Chesterfield Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.5/5 rating based on 237 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a "great afternoon tea."

3 . No10, Chesterfield No10 has a 4.5/5 rating based on 412 Google reviews - earning praise for their "fantastic afternoon tea."