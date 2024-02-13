National Chip Week is taking place between February 20 and 26 – making it the perfect time to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite dishes.
According to Google reviews, these are 21 of the best chippies in the area to try – let us know if we missed any out!
All data was taken from Google and the chip shops were not ranked in any order.
1. Top chippies
These are some of the best-reviewed chip shops in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google
2. Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Union Jack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
The Union Jack has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. They were recommended for being “really good value for money” and offering “good portion sizes.” Photo: Google
4. New Tupton Fish Bar, Wingfield Road
The New Tupton Fish Bar has a 4.3/5 rating based on 379 Google reviews - winning praise for its “perfect, succulent” fish. Photo: Google