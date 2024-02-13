News you can trust since 1855
21 of the best chip shops across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock, Clay Cross, Alfreton and Belper, based on Google reviews – perfect places to visit for National Chip Week 2024

There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – ideal for National Chip Week 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:39 GMT

National Chip Week is taking place between February 20 and 26 – making it the perfect time to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite dishes.

According to Google reviews, these are 21 of the best chippies in the area to try – let us know if we missed any out!

All data was taken from Google and the chip shops were not ranked in any order.

These are some of the best-reviewed chip shops in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

1. Top chippies

These are some of the best-reviewed chip shops in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.”

2. Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Union Jack has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. They were recommended for being “really good value for money” and offering “good portion sizes.”

3. Union Jack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

The Union Jack has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. They were recommended for being “really good value for money” and offering “good portion sizes.” Photo: Google

The New Tupton Fish Bar has a 4.3/5 rating based on 379 Google reviews - winning praise for its “perfect, succulent” fish.

4. New Tupton Fish Bar, Wingfield Road

The New Tupton Fish Bar has a 4.3/5 rating based on 379 Google reviews - winning praise for its “perfect, succulent” fish. Photo: Google

