National Chip Week is taking place between February 20 and 26 – making it the perfect time to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite dishes.

According to Google reviews, these are 21 of the best chippies in the area to try – let us know if we missed any out!

All data was taken from Google and the chip shops were not ranked in any order.

Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the "absolutely delicious food" and "friendly staff."

Union Jack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield The Union Jack has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. They were recommended for being "really good value for money" and offering "good portion sizes."