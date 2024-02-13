Love on the menu: Valentine's Day supermarket meal deals 2024, including M&S, Sainsbury's and Tesco

1 . M&S Valentine's Meal Deal

Price: £25 What's included: Starter, main, side, dessert, and drink M&S presents its most luxurious Valentine’s Dine-In deal yet, featuring lobster for the first time. Indulge in king prawn and lobster thermidor gratins as starters, followed by a fillet steak beef wellington as the main course, accompanied by truffle mash as a side, and a decadent white chocolate and raspberry mousse heart for dessert. Alternatively, rump steaks with peppercorn sauce, butterflied seabass stuffed with herb butter, and chicken cordon bleu are also available. Choose from a selection of drinks including Prosecco, Malbec, Chardonnay, or four Passionstar Martini tinnies. For those with dietary preferences, gluten-free and vegan menus are also available. Visit your local M&S to explore the full range and seize this year's deal until Wednesday, February 14th. Photo: M&S