Love on the menu: Valentine's Day supermarket meal deals 2024, including M&S, Sainsbury's and Tesco

If the thought of battling for a restaurant reservation, sweating over a hot stove, or opting for takeout isn't appealing, fear not! Supermarket Valentine’s Day meal deals are here to win your heart. Fortunately, most stores have already rolled out their offerings, allowing you to plan ahead.
If you're seeking a budget-friendly alternative to dining out on Valentine's Day, consider a supermarket meal deal. Here's a roundup of some of the top options.
1. M&S Valentine's Meal Deal
Price: £25 What's included: Starter, main, side, dessert, and drink M&S presents its most luxurious Valentine’s Dine-In deal yet, featuring lobster for the first time. Indulge in king prawn and lobster thermidor gratins as starters, followed by a fillet steak beef wellington as the main course, accompanied by truffle mash as a side, and a decadent white chocolate and raspberry mousse heart for dessert. Alternatively, rump steaks with peppercorn sauce, butterflied seabass stuffed with herb butter, and chicken cordon bleu are also available. Choose from a selection of drinks including Prosecco, Malbec, Chardonnay, or four Passionstar Martini tinnies. For those with dietary preferences, gluten-free and vegan menus are also available. Visit your local M&S to explore the full range and seize this year's deal until Wednesday, February 14th. Photo: M&S
2. Sainsbury's Valentine's Meal Deal
Price: £15 What's included: Starter, main, side, dessert, and drink Sainsbury's offers a diverse selection of over twenty-five products in their Valentine's Day range, catering to both meat and vegan preferences, with non-alcoholic drink options also available. Enjoy Sirloin steak, slow-cooked duck legs, or asparagus & prosciutto-wrapped chicken breasts for the main. For dessert, shoppers can indulge in the delectable Taste the Difference White Chocolate and Strawberry Roses, complemented by either Taste the Difference Prosecco or Shloer Pink Non-Alcoholic Bubbly Sparkling Juice Drink. Explore the full range either online or in-store at Sainsbury's. Photo: Sainsburys
3. Asda Valentine's Meal Deal
Price: £12 What's included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert, and drink Asda's Valentine's Day package offers a variety of options at a great value. Start with Coquille St Jacques or Vegan Brie Hearts. For mains, enjoy 30-Day Matured Sirloin Steaks or Herb-Crusted Canon of Pork Loin. Sides include Parmesan Fries, Roasted Chantenay Carrots, or Cauliflower Cheese. Indulge in desserts like Valentine's Profiteroles or Strawberries with Belgian Chocolate. Don't forget to pair your meal with wine or a soft drink. Photo: Asda
4. Tesco Valentine's Meal Deal
Price: £18 with starter, £12 without with Clubcard Includes: Optional starter, main, side, dessert, and drink Tesco's meal deal is available at Express stores. For £12 with a Clubcard, get a main, side, dessert, and drink. Add a starter for £18 at Tesco.com or larger stores. Options include Coquilles St Jaques, Mushroom Arancini, Slow Cooked Duck Legs, Coq Au Vin, Ranch Steak, or new vegan Harissa Butternut Galette. Sides: Green Vegetable Selection, Creamy Buttery Mash, or Hasselback Potatoes. Desserts: Belgian Chocolate Cubes or Mango & Passionfruit Meringue Clouds. Drink choices: Prosecco Valdobbiadene, Peroni 4-pack, Nozeco Rose, or Bottle Green sparkling pressé. Photo: Tesco