A second weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Derbyshire – with heavy rain bringing potential flooding across the county.

The Met Office has issued another weather warning for Derbyshire this week – with a yellow rain warning in place between 8.00am on Sunday, January 26 and 6.00am on Monday, January 27.

Residents were advised that spells of heavy rain could lead to some local flooding during Sunday and Monday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A period of heavy rain is likely to affect central and southern England and much of Wales during Sunday morning –followed by some heavy, thundery showers. Quite widely, 10-20mm or rain will fall quite widely, with nearer 30-50mm of rainfall over high ground –particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes.

“It's then possible that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing by early Monday morning.

“Should this be the case, some places may see as much as 80mm of rainfall in total. Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.”

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, travellers may face delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, along with the possibility of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

The Met Office issued the following safety advice to residents:

Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables – amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do – consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.