£2.7 million scheme to slash number of discharges into Chesterfield waterway set to begin next month
Yorkshire Water is set to invest £2.7m to create storm water storage capacity at the Hill View Road Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) in Chesterfield – to reduce storm discharges into a culverted tributary at Tinker Sick.
Work is due to commence in February, when contract partners Galliford Try will start construction of a 270m³ underground storm water storage tank. Flows will be intercepted and held during periods of heavy rainfall, before being pumped back into the system for treatment once the wet weather event has passed.
The project also includes the connection of a new rising main into the existing sewer. Once complete, the project should result in an 80% reduction of storm discharges going into the Tinker Sick stream, an offshoot of the Chesterfield canal.
Martin Ineson, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “This is the latest Yorkshire Water project in the Chesterfield area, and is part of our £180m investment by April 2025 to reduce storm overflows and improve water quality across the region.
“It follows more than £5m being invested in storm overflows at Oaks Farm Lane in Calow, Avenue Farm at Grassmoor and Oakfield Avenue. They will reduce discharges into local watercourses and are due to be completed this year. Our five-year plan will see further infrastructure investment, with £1.5bn set aside to reduce storm overflows and improve water quality in 2025-2030.”
