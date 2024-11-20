Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The third weather warning of this week has been issued for Derbyshire by the Met Office – urging residents to brace for icy conditions as the current cold spell continues.

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for ice across Derbyshire – active between 4.00pm today (Wednesday, November 20) and 10.00am tomorrow (Thursday, November 21).

Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday as temperatures drop below freezing. A few sleet or snow showers could also occur – although these are more likely to arrive in coastal areas.

Icy patches are likely to develop on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – with the conditions increasing the likelihood of injury.

The Met Office has issued the following guidance to help keep Derbyshire residents safe amid the cold spell:

Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips and falls.

If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.