Man stretchered to safety by mountain rescue team after failing to arrive back from Peak District’s Kinder Scout due to medical condition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At 7.45pm on November 16, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to locate two walkers who had failed to arrive back from Kinder Scout.
A KMRT spokesperson said: “We were alerted by the duty controller to a pair of overdue walkers, one of which was having trouble continuing the route due to a previous medical condition. It was now dark and temperatures had fallen significantly.
“We were fortunately able to locate them using their mobile phone and quickly despatched a party to their location. When we arrived they were both very cold, so they were placed in a casualty shelter to help warm them up.
“As one of them was having trouble walking a decision was made to stretcher the gentleman back to our vehicles. With the help of two additional kinder parties, he was carried back to Edale Cross, before being driven back down to our base in Hayfield. After some hot drinks to warm them up, they were taken back to their vehicle to head home.”
READ THIS: Derbyshire drink-driver who killed elderly couple when she crashed into their car is jailed
Kinder Mountain Rescue Team is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations. You can make a donation to support their work here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.