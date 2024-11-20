Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was stretchered down from Kinder Scout in the Peak District by a mountain rescue team – after suffering with a medical condition that left him and another walker unable to descend.

At 7.45pm on November 16, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to locate two walkers who had failed to arrive back from Kinder Scout.

A KMRT spokesperson said: “We were alerted by the duty controller to a pair of overdue walkers, one of which was having trouble continuing the route due to a previous medical condition. It was now dark and temperatures had fallen significantly.

“We were fortunately able to locate them using their mobile phone and quickly despatched a party to their location. When we arrived they were both very cold, so they were placed in a casualty shelter to help warm them up.

Both walkers were located and brought to safety. Credit: Kinder MRT

“As one of them was having trouble walking a decision was made to stretcher the gentleman back to our vehicles. With the help of two additional kinder parties, he was carried back to Edale Cross, before being driven back down to our base in Hayfield. After some hot drinks to warm them up, they were taken back to their vehicle to head home.”

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations. You can make a donation to support their work here.