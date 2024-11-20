Derbyshire drink-driver who killed elderly couple when she crashed into their car is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire drink-driver who killed an elderly couple when she crashed into their car as they waited at traffic lights has been jailed.

Jane Hunter-Priestley was captured on CCTV leaving her home on Highfield Lane, Chaddesden, in her Ford Mondeo and accelerating as she approached the junction with Nottingham Road.

She failed to stop at a give way sign and crashed into the side of William and Christine Line’s Jaguar, which was stationary at traffic lights in Nottingham Road.

The force of the impact pushed the Jaguar up the curb and into a wall. Mrs Line, died at the scene of the crash, on 13 June 2023. Mr Line, who was known as Billy, was seriously injured and taken to hospital where he died shortly after.

Jane Hunter-Priestley has been jailed for eight years. She was also banned from driving for 15 years.

Hunter-Priestley suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. A blood sample taken at hospital showed she was over the drink-drive limit. An expert back calculation assessed that at the time of the collision, she was likely to have been more than double the limit.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr and Mrs Line’s son David said: “On Tuesday 13 June 2023 my world ended as it was. I was told that both my parents had been killed in a car accident on Nottingham Road, Chaddesden.

“The emotions I felt when told is indescribable. You have no idea the pain I went through at that moment and since, my life really won’t be the same again. This did not need to happen, however Jane Hunter-Priestley chose to get into her car knowing she had alcohol in her system.

“You cannot imagine the pain you have caused. You took my parents life and you’ve ruined mine. It will never be the same. You deserve nothing more than a lengthy prison sentence. You must never drive again, you don’t deserve anything.

“You will carry on with your life but you took part of mine away and I will never ever forgive you for killing my beloved parents.”

Hunter-Priestley was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving. The 63-year-old admitted the charge and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on Monday 18 November when she was jailed for eight years. She was also banned from driving for 15 years.

Detective Constable Scott Cooper, who led the investigation, said: “Billy and Christine Line were returning home from a shopping trip when this collision occurred and their lives were suddenly ended in the most horrific and tragic way.

“The couple, who were both in their 80s, had been together for more than 60 years and were loving parents, grand-parents and great grandparents.

“The selfish and deeply irresponsible actions of Hunter-Priestley who chose to get behind the wheel despite knowing that she was well over the drink drive limit have completely devastated the family of Billy and Christine, who now have to deal with the loss of their loved ones every single day.

“This collision could so easily have been avoided if Hunter-Priestley had done the right thing and not got behind the wheel of a car when she had been drinking. I hope that this sentence will serve as a reminder to people of the very real consequences drink-driving can and does have.”