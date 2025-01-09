Derbyshire weather: Met Office issues another warning as icy conditions bring temperatures of -4° in Chesterfield and Matlock – with lows of -10° forecast in Buxton
The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for ice across Derbyshire -active between 4.00pm today and 10.00am tomorrow (Friday, January 10).
Scattered wintry showers may lead to icy patches developing on untreated surfaces, with temperatures set to plummet below freezing. Isolated snow accumulations of 2-4cm could also develop in some areas.
Temperatures are forecast to drop overnight, reaching as low as -4° in Chesterfield and Matlock, and falling to -5° in Ripley, Alfreton and Belper. Buxton will experience extremely cold conditions – with temperatures of -10° expected in the early hours of Friday morning.
The UK Health Security Agency has also extended their amber cold weather health alert for the East Midlands until 12.00pm on Sunday, January 12.
The Met Office has issued the following advice to help keep yourself safe during the current cold spell:
Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips and falls.
If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads – which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.
Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables – amending your travel plans if necessary.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
