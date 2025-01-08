Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police raids on two properties in Chesterfield have uncovered large scale cannabis grows – with hundreds of plants being seized by officers.

So far in 2025, Derbyshire Police have located and dismantled two large scale cannabis grows at residential properties in Brimington.

A force spokesperson said: “All officers involved have worked quickly together, as a team, to gather evidence so that further investigations can take place to find those responsible.

“Over 150 plants were found and seized in both properties. Cannabis grows pose a serious risk, particularly when residential properties are used, with electricity sources often bypassed in an illegal and dangerous manner – with serious fires caused as a result.”

Two cannabis grows were discovered at addresses in the Brimington area.

There are a number of signs that may indicate that cannabis may be being grown in your area. These include:

Are the curtains permanently closed or windows covered?

Is there a loud or distinctive sound of fans whirring?

Are there a large number of food deliveries being made to the property?

Have you never seen those living inside the address?

Is there a distinct smell of cannabis from the property?

If you believe a cannabis grow may be in your area then you can contact the force, in confidence, using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.