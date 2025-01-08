Problem property that caused misery for residents in Derbyshire town is closed – after reports of drug-dealing and fighting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire house linked to anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity – which was causing misery for neighbours – has been shut down.

A three month closure order on the house, located on Alfreton’s Mansfield Terrace, was granted after local officers, representatives from People Places and Amber Valley Borough Council presented evidence to Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, January 7).

Problems at the property included drug dealing, fighting, theft and criminal damage. Police and housing officers attended the address straight from court to board it up. After this, anyone who breaches the order is committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.

Sergeant James Bowler, from Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We know that the occupants and visitors to this property have been causing issues to those around them

The property has now been closed. Credit: Derbyshire Police

“By closing the property, we can ensure that this criminal activity can stop having an impact on this community.

“Intelligence gathering can lead to these closure orders being put in place and we would always encourage anyone who is a victim of anti-social behaviour, or affected by criminal activity such as this, to report it to the relevant authority so that action can be taken.”

Councillor Elaine Sherman, portfolio holder for community safety at Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “Officers from the council have worked closely with the police to ensure that the disturbance and distress caused by the unwanted and unwelcome behaviour of some residents has been brought to an end.

“Although we always endeavour to work with residents to help them modify their behaviour, we do get occasions where that is not possible and formal court action is required.

“Unfortunately, this is one such occasion and we will always work with our partners to do everything we can to protect communities from harmful behaviours when they arise.

“We will continue to ask residents to be considerate of others to promote the respectful and healthy communities that we all benefit from.”