The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for extreme heat for Derbyshire today.

The alert means there is a risk of “serious illness or danger to life” – with the peak of the heatwave expected today when temperatures in Chesterfield could reach an astonishing 39 or 40 degrees C.

Some schools in Derbyshire are closed today due to fears for the health and safety of staff and students and rail passengers are being urged only to travel if absolutely necessary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a rare red weather warning in place for Derbyshire today

The heatwave is expected to peak mid-afternoon today, but the weather looks much cooler on Wednesday, when top temperature in Chesterfield will be 23C and the chance of some much-need light rain in the late afternoon

You can keep up to date with all the latest weather news on our heatwave live blog

The hour by hour forecast for today is:

9am – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 27C, will feel like 30C, humidity 39%

10am – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 31C, will feel like 31C, humidity 34%

11am – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 34C, will feel like 37C, humidity 39%

Noon – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 35C, will feel like 37C, humidity 35%

1pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 38C, will feel like 41C, humidity 33%

2pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 39C, will feel like 42C, humidity 22%

3pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 39C, will feel like 42C, humidity 21%

4pm – Sunny and a moderate breeze, 39C, will feel like 42C, humidity 22%

5pm – Sunny and a moderate breeze, 39C, will feel like 42C, humidity 22%

6pm – Sunny and a moderate breeze, 38C, will feel like 41C, humidity 24%

7pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 35C, will feel like 38C, humidity 28%

8pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 33C, will feel like 36C, humidity 32%

9pm- Sunny and a gentle breeze, 30C, will feel like 33C, humidity 38%

10pm – Partly cloudy and gentle breeze, 27C, will feel like 30C, humidity 45%

11pm – Partly cloudy and gentle breeze, 25C, will feel like 28C, humidity 51%