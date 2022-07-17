Academy closes all its schools in Derbyshire on Monday due to heatwave safety fears

Archway Learning Trust confirmed that all its schools will be closed on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th July.
In statement, the Trust said: “Due to the extreme weather warning, we have made the decision to close all of our academies on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th July for the welfare of our students and staff.”
In Derbyshire, the Trust runs Lees Brook Community School, Alvaston Moor Academy and The Long Eaton School.
Other schools which the academy has include Bluecoat Primary Academy, Bluecoat Trent Academy, Bluecoat Beechdale Academy, Bluecoat Wollaton Academy, Bluecoat Aspley Academy, Bluecoat Sixth Form and The Nottingham Emmanuel School.