As the half term break continues, will the weather perk back up again across Derbyshire?

Chesterfield:

Wednesday, May 29: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Thursday, May 30: Light rain and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Derbyshire residents will be hoping for sunny weather this week.

Friday, May 31: Light cloud and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Saturday, June 1: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. Highs of 17°.

Sunday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Highs of 19°.

Matlock:

Wednesday, May 29: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Thursday, May 30: Light rain and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Friday, May 31: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Saturday, June 1: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. Highs of 17°.

Sunday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Highs of 19°.

Bakewell:

Wednesday, May 29: Drizzle and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Thursday, May 30: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze. Highs of 16°.

Friday, May 31: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze. Highs of 16°.

Saturday, June 1: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. Highs of 17°.

Sunday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Highs of 19°.

Buxton:

Wednesday, May 29: Light rain and a moderate breeze. Highs of 13°.

Thursday, May 30: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze. Highs of 14°.

Friday, May 31: Drizzle and a gentle breeze. Highs of 14°.

Saturday, June 1: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. Highs of 15°.

Sunday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Highs of 17°.

Alfreton:

Wednesday, May 29: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Thursday, May 30: Light rain and a moderate breeze. Highs of 16°.

Friday, May 31: Light cloud and a moderate breeze. Highs of 16°.

Saturday, June 1: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. Highs of 17°.

Sunday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Highs of 19°.

Belper:

Wednesday, May 29: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Thursday, May 30: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze. Highs of 17°.

Friday, May 31: Drizzle and a moderate breeze. Highs of 16°.

Saturday, June 1: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. Highs of 17°.

Sunday, June 2: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Highs of 19°.

Castleton:

Wednesday, May 29: Light rain and a moderate breeze. Highs of 15°.

Thursday, May 30: Light rain and a moderate breeze. Highs of 16°.

Friday, May 31: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze. Highs of 16°.

Saturday, June 1: Light cloud and a gentle breeze. Highs of 16°.