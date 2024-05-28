Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating a serious assault in a Derbyshire park are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred at Arboretum Park in Derby, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, May 23.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by a group of men and assaulted – suffering injuries to his back. He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information.

Any witnesses are urged to come forward and contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*303522:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or