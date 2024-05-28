Man hospitalised after being attacked by gang in Derbyshire park – as police launch investigation into serious assault
The incident occurred at Arboretum Park in Derby, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, May 23.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by a group of men and assaulted – suffering injuries to his back. He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information.
If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*303522:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or
Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.