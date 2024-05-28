Police promise to tackle off-road bikers in popular Chesterfield parks to help residents “live in peace”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of incidents involving off-road bikers have taken place in Chesterfield parks – with officers reassuring residents that they were working to tackle the issue.

Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation following a series of incidents involving off-road bikers in Queen’s Park and Somersall Park.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Riding an off-road bike such as a SURRON requires more than just a fearless thrill-seeking spirit, it requires a license, MOT, insurance and road registration. ️

“People who ride bikes in a reckless anti-social manner and dangerously will be dealt with and we will do everything in our power to bring them to justice.

These are the riders and bikes that officers are attempting to trace.

“Criminal activity involving off road bikes is an issue across Chesterfield. Recently, your local safer neighbourhood team are looking to investigate reports of off-road bikes being ridden illegally on Somersall Park and Queen’s Park.

“To the frustrated residents of Walton, Somersall, Boythorpe and the areas surrounding Queen’s Park, please know we are actively patrolling the area in order to seize these vehicles so you can live in peace! It would be helpful if you could let us know details of the bikes – any number plates, colours and details of the rider. These include what they were wearing, direction of travel, also when and where the bike is being used.

“If the above legislation and the fear of prosecution does not deter you from riding the bikes illegally, think about the riders, pillions and pedestrians who have sadly lost their lives this year because of these bikes being used illegally.”