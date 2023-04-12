News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire weather: Exact time ‘mini-heatwave’ is set to hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire after miserable spell

Chesterfield and Derbyshire have been hit by more rain in recent days – but the weather is finally set to improve.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read

The rainy spell will continue for a couple of days in Chesterfield – with light rain expected across the area on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will start to climb by Saturday, however – and residents can expect highs of 14° and gentle breezes.

Sunday will be even warmer, with 17° forecast for Chesterfield to round off the weekend.

Temperatures are set to rise from next week.
Next week, temperatures are set to reach 18° on Monday afternoon – and will remain there throughout the week.

Light rain showers are predicted on Friday, April 21, but it will stay warm – only dropping to 17°.

The temperature is then set to stay at 17° from Saturday, April 22 until Tuesday, April 25 – giving residents plenty of opportunity to enjoy the sun.

