The rainy spell will continue for a couple of days in Chesterfield – with light rain expected across the area on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will start to climb by Saturday, however – and residents can expect highs of 14° and gentle breezes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday will be even warmer, with 17° forecast for Chesterfield to round off the weekend.

Temperatures are set to rise from next week.

Next week, temperatures are set to reach 18° on Monday afternoon – and will remain there throughout the week.

Light rain showers are predicted on Friday, April 21, but it will stay warm – only dropping to 17°.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad