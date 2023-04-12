The Erin Road Interchange at Poolsbrook, near J29a of the M1, is closed until 4.00am on April 14 – as Derbyshire County Council resurfaces the carriageway.

Woodhouse Lane in Bolsover will remain shut until June 2, to facilitate gas main renewal works along the route.

Glapwell Lane in Glapwell is also closed until May 12, with delays likely in the area.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys ahead this week.

Slip road closures will be in place in both directions at J29 of the M1 from 8.00pm on April 13 to 6.00am on April 14, and 8.00pm on April 14 to 6.00pm on April 15.

The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed to allow the Environment Agency to continue their flood protection works.

Smedley Street in Matlock is shut until 5.30pm on April 15 to allow Severn Trent to investigate an issue along the route.

A number of other roadworks may lead to delays for drivers in Matlock – with the A6 Bakewell Road, Matlock Street and Henry Avenue among the routes impacted.

Froggatt Edge near Calver is closed until May 26 as part of a water main renewal scheme.

