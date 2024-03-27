Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the Easter weekend, there will be highs of 13° in Chesterfield – with light rain showers expected between Friday and Sunday. Monday will see heavy rain arrive, with highs of 11°.

Temperatures will hover between 9° and 11° in Buxton over the long weekend – with wet and breezy conditions also expected in the High Peak.

Matlock and Alfreton can expect a similarly bleak forecast. There will be highs of 13°, but rain is also expected across much of the Easter weekend in both towns.

Rain is set to arrive over the Easter weekend in Derbyshire.

Light rain showers and breezy weather will greet anyone venturing out towards Castleton at Easter – with highs of 12° expected between Friday and Sunday.