Child hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with van near Chesterfield – as busy route reopened by police

A 10-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision this morning – with a busy route near Chesterfield now open again following the crash.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:30 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 14:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a child had been involved in a collision with a van on the B6038 Chesterfield Road in North Wingfield. The incident occurred near the medical centre at 8.30am this morning.

At the scene, a 10-year-old boy was found with serious injuries after colliding with a Ford Transit van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment – and his family are aware.

Most Popular
A 10-year-old suffered serious injuries during the collision and was transported to hospital.A 10-year-old suffered serious injuries during the collision and was transported to hospital.
A 10-year-old suffered serious injuries during the collision and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the Ford stopped at the scene and rang emergency services, and is helping officers with their investigation.

The route was closed for several hours between the junction of Whiteleas Avenue and Alma Road – but has since been reopened by the police.

READ THIS: Work on 18 new emergency areas on the M1 in Derbyshire to begin next month - leading to a lane closure and 50mph zone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 226-260324:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Related topics:ChesterfieldFacebookFord