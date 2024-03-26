Child hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with van near Chesterfield – as busy route reopened by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a child had been involved in a collision with a van on the B6038 Chesterfield Road in North Wingfield. The incident occurred near the medical centre at 8.30am this morning.
At the scene, a 10-year-old boy was found with serious injuries after colliding with a Ford Transit van.
The boy was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment – and his family are aware.
The driver of the Ford stopped at the scene and rang emergency services, and is helping officers with their investigation.
The route was closed for several hours between the junction of Whiteleas Avenue and Alma Road – but has since been reopened by the police.
READ THIS: Work on 18 new emergency areas on the M1 in Derbyshire to begin next month - leading to a lane closure and 50mph zone
Anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 226-260324:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111