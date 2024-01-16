News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire weather: Day by day forecast for Derbyshire as county braces for arctic blast – with temperatures set to reach -5° in places

Temperatures are set to plummet across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – with lows of -5° expected.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jan 2024, 08:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In Chesterfield, there will be highs of 3° in Chesterfield between 1.00pm and 4.00pm today, while temperatures will remain at 1° overnight.

Temperatures will not exceed 1° in Chesterfield on Wednesday, dropping to -1° by 5.00pm that day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lows of -3° have been forecasted between 9.00pm on Wednesday and 5.00am on Thursday.

Most Popular
This week is set to bring freezing conditions across Derbyshire.This week is set to bring freezing conditions across Derbyshire.
This week is set to bring freezing conditions across Derbyshire.

Friday will remain cold, with highs of 4°, before the weekend brings warmer conditions across the county.

The coldest weather is expected in Buxton and the High Peak, where temperatures will remain between -3° and -4° for the rest of this evening.

Tuesday morning will bring light snow and a temperature of -2° between 7.00am and 9.00pm, before highs of 1° between 2.00pm and 4.00pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday is expected to be especially cold in the High Peak. Temperatures will not exceed -1° across the entire day, plummeting as low as -5° between 8.00pm and 8.00am on Thursday morning.

READ THIS: Watch as MP blasts Derbyshire roads as a 'absolute disgrace' - as he visits some of the worst Chesterfield potholes

Thursday will remain cold, with temperatures of -4° at 9.00am. There will be a high of -1° between 12.00pm and 4.00pm, before dropping to -3° overnight.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireHigh PeakBuxton