Derbyshire weather: Day by day forecast for Derbyshire as county braces for arctic blast – with temperatures set to reach -5° in places
In Chesterfield, there will be highs of 3° in Chesterfield between 1.00pm and 4.00pm today, while temperatures will remain at 1° overnight.
Temperatures will not exceed 1° in Chesterfield on Wednesday, dropping to -1° by 5.00pm that day.
Lows of -3° have been forecasted between 9.00pm on Wednesday and 5.00am on Thursday.
Friday will remain cold, with highs of 4°, before the weekend brings warmer conditions across the county.
The coldest weather is expected in Buxton and the High Peak, where temperatures will remain between -3° and -4° for the rest of this evening.
Tuesday morning will bring light snow and a temperature of -2° between 7.00am and 9.00pm, before highs of 1° between 2.00pm and 4.00pm.
Wednesday is expected to be especially cold in the High Peak. Temperatures will not exceed -1° across the entire day, plummeting as low as -5° between 8.00pm and 8.00am on Thursday morning.
Thursday will remain cold, with temperatures of -4° at 9.00am. There will be a high of -1° between 12.00pm and 4.00pm, before dropping to -3° overnight.