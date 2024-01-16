Temperatures are set to plummet across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – with lows of -5° expected.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In Chesterfield, there will be highs of 3° in Chesterfield between 1.00pm and 4.00pm today, while temperatures will remain at 1° overnight.

Temperatures will not exceed 1° in Chesterfield on Wednesday, dropping to -1° by 5.00pm that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lows of -3° have been forecasted between 9.00pm on Wednesday and 5.00am on Thursday.

This week is set to bring freezing conditions across Derbyshire.

Friday will remain cold, with highs of 4°, before the weekend brings warmer conditions across the county.

The coldest weather is expected in Buxton and the High Peak, where temperatures will remain between -3° and -4° for the rest of this evening.

Tuesday morning will bring light snow and a temperature of -2° between 7.00am and 9.00pm, before highs of 1° between 2.00pm and 4.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday is expected to be especially cold in the High Peak. Temperatures will not exceed -1° across the entire day, plummeting as low as -5° between 8.00pm and 8.00am on Thursday morning.