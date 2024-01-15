Watch as MP blasts Derbyshire roads as a 'absolute disgrace' - as he visits some of the worst Chesterfield potholes
Labour MP Mr Perkins had been asked by a resident to drive from Ashgate Avenue towards Old Brampton, turn right up Slack Lane, down Loundsley Green and left to Barlow. In his letter to the MP, the frustrated driver said that there are ‘too many potholes and worn out surfaces’ in the area to report them all.
After receiving the letter, Mr Perkins visited the road and recorded a video showing the dire state of the patched-up surface which he shared on social media.
Mr Perkins said: “The state of our roads in Derbyshire is an absolute disgrace. It’s something that is being reported to me all the time. If you are a cyclist or a motorcyclist going over these holes, or even cars, it has a genuine impact on your safety.
“Derbyshire County Council has done this kind of patch-up repairs for so long now that when we get the bad weather, like we’ve had this year, the roads are just in an appalling state. We are going to be pursuing Derbyshire County Council and central government to get these roads sorted.”