Watch as MP blasts Derbyshire roads as a 'absolute disgrace' - as he visits some of the worst Chesterfield potholes

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has paid a visit to some of the worst Chesterfield potholes following a letter from a constituent.

Labour MP Mr Perkins had been asked by a resident to drive from Ashgate Avenue towards Old Brampton, turn right up Slack Lane, down Loundsley Green and left to Barlow. In his letter to the MP, the frustrated driver said that there are ‘too many potholes and worn out surfaces’ in the area to report them all.

After receiving the letter, Mr Perkins visited the road and recorded a video showing the dire state of the patched-up surface which he shared on social media.

Mr Perkins said: “The state of our roads in Derbyshire is an absolute disgrace. It’s something that is being reported to me all the time. If you are a cyclist or a motorcyclist going over these holes, or even cars, it has a genuine impact on your safety.

