Derbyshire storms: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire – with heavy rain set to hit county today

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:22 BST
Derbyshire residents have been warned by the Met Office that thunderstorms could hit the county today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Derbyshire, active between 2.00pm and midnight today (Tuesday, July 9).

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and move northwards, slowly dying out during the evening and first part of the night.

Many places will not be hit by storms, but where they do occur, there is the chance of some localised impact from heavy rain, as well as damage from lightning strikes.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain is set to arrive in Derbyshire.

The Met Office has reported that 10-20mm of rain is possible in around 60 minutes, with some places potentially seeing 30mm in just a few hours.

Flooding could impact a small number of homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

Driving conditions may also be impacted by spray and standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

