Derbyshire snow: Responders on standby after Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice – with wintry conditions set to hit Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Ripley, Buxton and more
The Derbyshire 4x4 Response Team confirmed yesterday that they were preparing for Derbyshire to be hit by wintry conditions – after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the county.
A spokesperson said: “A new yellow weather warning for snow and ice in our area has just been issued by the Met Office for Monday, November 18.
“This may cause some temporary disruption on roads, especially across higher ground such as the Peak District.
“Our responders are on standby ready to respond to our communities needs in this adverse weather.
“If you are out and about make sure we take extra care. It would be worth making sure you have food, drink, a shovel, warm clothing/blankets and a torch. Things can change very quickly, especially on the higher routes.”
The Met Office weather warning is active between 7.00pm today (Monday, November 18) and 10.00am tomorrow (Tuesday, November 19).
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “There's the forecast possibility of snow for our county and our teams are out now, pre-salting secondary routes – like main residential roads – across Derbyshire.
“Our gritting teams pre-salted the primary routes at midnight in the north of the county. Please take care, drive safely and if you can, consider heading home earlier tonight as forecasts suggest snow might arrive from 5.00pm.”
