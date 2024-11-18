Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Derbyshire, warning of possible travel disruption and power cuts

The warning for snow and ice is in effect from 7pm this evening (Monday, November 18) and lasts until 10am on Tuesday.

Forecasters say a period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning and could cause issues for Derbyshire. They say:

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

An area of snow may bring disruption to a central swathe of the UK, includinf Derbyshire, tonight and Tuesday morning.

The warning adds: “The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres. There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this remains very uncertain. As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.

“Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so to keep yourself and others safe: plan your route, checking for delays and road closures, amending your travel plans if necessary; if driving, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off; make sure you have essentials packed in your car in the event of any delays (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

“People cope better when they have prepared in advance for the risk of power cuts or being cut off from services and amenities due to the snow. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”