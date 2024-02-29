Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield residents were warned of sleet showers arriving between 6.00am and 8.00am tomorrow, with temperatures dropping to 2°.

Bolsover will also be hit by sleet showers at the same time – with temperatures forecast to reach as low as 1° in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Buxton, temperatures will hover between 1° and 3° for much of Friday, with snow expected to hit the area between 5.00am and 6.00am. This will then turn into sleet, which will fall between 7.00am tomorrow and 5.00am the following day.

Derbyshire is bracing for a wintry blast over the coming days.

Saturday will see snow fall across Buxton at 6.00am, before more sleet showers arrive between 7.00am and noon. Further sleet will follow from 6.00pm until 9.00pm, before another period of snow between 10.00pm and midnight.

Sleet will hit Matlock between 6.00am and 7.00am tomorrow, with lows of 2° expected. Ashbourne residents will also face sleet from 6.00am until 8.00am on Friday, with hail showers forecast to hit the area from 6.00pm.

Bakewell will be hit by sleet between 6.00am and 8.00am on Friday morning, with temperatures dropping to 2°.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lows of 2° are also expected across Alfreton and Belper – with sleet expected to arrive in the early hours of Friday morning in both towns.