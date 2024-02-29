Derbyshire snow: Exact time arctic conditions are set to hit Derbyshire – bringing snow, sleet showers and hail storms across Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Bakewell, Alfreton, Bolsover, Belper, Ashbourne and Castleton
Chesterfield residents were warned of sleet showers arriving between 6.00am and 8.00am tomorrow, with temperatures dropping to 2°.
Bolsover will also be hit by sleet showers at the same time – with temperatures forecast to reach as low as 1° in the town.
In Buxton, temperatures will hover between 1° and 3° for much of Friday, with snow expected to hit the area between 5.00am and 6.00am. This will then turn into sleet, which will fall between 7.00am tomorrow and 5.00am the following day.
Saturday will see snow fall across Buxton at 6.00am, before more sleet showers arrive between 7.00am and noon. Further sleet will follow from 6.00pm until 9.00pm, before another period of snow between 10.00pm and midnight.
Sleet will hit Matlock between 6.00am and 7.00am tomorrow, with lows of 2° expected. Ashbourne residents will also face sleet from 6.00am until 8.00am on Friday, with hail showers forecast to hit the area from 6.00pm.
Bakewell will be hit by sleet between 6.00am and 8.00am on Friday morning, with temperatures dropping to 2°.
Lows of 2° are also expected across Alfreton and Belper – with sleet expected to arrive in the early hours of Friday morning in both towns.
Temperatures will plummet to 1° in Castleton tomorrow, with sleet arriving between 6.00am and 9.00am. More sleet will fall in the area between 6.00am and 9.00am on Saturday.